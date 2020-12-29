Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $276,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,882,000 after buying an additional 1,273,186 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRO opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Danske cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

