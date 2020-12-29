Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period.

ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

ALT opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

