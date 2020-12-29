Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 3,623 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $420,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

LOGI opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

