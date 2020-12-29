Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

