STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 192.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

STAG opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

