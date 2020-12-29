Stakinglab Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $542.00 and $25.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

