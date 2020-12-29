Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) Shares Gap Down to $59.00

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $56.50. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) shares last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 531,406 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market cap of £239.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L)’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

