Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SXI. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:SXI opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex International has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,192 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Standex International by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

