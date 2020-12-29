Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock opened at C$41.17 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current year.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

