State Street Corp Decreases Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

