Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCS. TheStreet cut Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

SCS opened at $13.22 on Monday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steelcase by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 1,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

