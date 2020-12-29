Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $19.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

STL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 163.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 138,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 85,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $413,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 147,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,575. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

