Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 18,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 930% compared to the typical volume of 1,757 call options.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6,280.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,556,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $349,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $48.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 424,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

