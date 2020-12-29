Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,350% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIXM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 696,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

Shares of VIXM stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

