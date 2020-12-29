Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,722 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the average daily volume of 319 put options.

Shares of TIF opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

In other news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

