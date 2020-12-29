Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stryker Call Options (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,125 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the average daily volume of 976 call options.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.04.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

