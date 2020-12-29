Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 2,957.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RPC were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $675.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.10. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

