Strs Ohio Has $490,000 Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Luminex were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,444,000 after buying an additional 410,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 45.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 42.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 436,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 2,893.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 783,265 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.62. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit