Strs Ohio Has $490,000 Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Luminex were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,444,000 after buying an additional 410,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 45.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 42.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 436,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 2,893.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 783,265 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.62. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

