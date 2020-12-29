Strs Ohio Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,566 shares of company stock worth $306,302. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.