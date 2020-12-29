Strs Ohio Invests $511,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $371.71 million, a PE ratio of -820.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

