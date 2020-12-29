Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 153,309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 152.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SENEA opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $390.29 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

