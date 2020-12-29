Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.74 per share, with a total value of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,362. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

YMAB opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

