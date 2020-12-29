Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 27,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,364. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $887.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 238,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

