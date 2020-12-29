SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.