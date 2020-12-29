SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

STKL stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $6,344,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 137.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 187,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

