SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

STKL stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $6,344,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 137.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 187,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit