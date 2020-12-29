Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.77. 4,429,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,211,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6,370.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $10,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,453,030 shares of company stock worth $605,529,001. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $78,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

