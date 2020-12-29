Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -22.22% -565.78% -4.82% U.S. Well Services -64.10% -154.88% -17.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Superior Energy Services and U.S. Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

U.S. Well Services has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.88%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and U.S. Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million N/A N/A U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.06 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.25

U.S. Well Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

U.S. Well Services beats Superior Energy Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

