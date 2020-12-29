Suretly (SUR) Market Capitalization Tops $117,411.23

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market cap of $117,411.23 and $522.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00288397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.30 or 0.02130731 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

