Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

SWMAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 11,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

