SynLev Tops One Day Trading Volume of $878,108.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. SynLev has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $878,108.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001795 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00598234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00173172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054613 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

