Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $142,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

