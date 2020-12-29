TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00042597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00282011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.42 or 0.02066919 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

