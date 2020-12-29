TaaS (TAAS) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00044759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00294753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.55 or 0.02141746 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

