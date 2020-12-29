Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of TRHC opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 12,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $495,505.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at $29,356,844.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,312 shares of company stock worth $1,997,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.