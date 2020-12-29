Target Coin (TGT) Trading 96.7% Lower This Week

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00044180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.02124184 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin (TGT) is a token. Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

