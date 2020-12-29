TEAM (TokenStars) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $736.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $150,927.60 and approximately $736.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005357 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.