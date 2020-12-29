TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Down 0.2%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 33,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 45,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

