Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $129,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $321.81 million, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

