Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.85 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.85 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Shares of HQH opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $106,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 125,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,687.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $104,434.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,963.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

