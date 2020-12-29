Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.29.

NYSE TDOC opened at $197.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $580,620.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $366,169.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,806. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

