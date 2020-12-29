Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TC1. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TC1 stock opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tele Columbus AG has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of $408.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

