Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 56.1% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $555,376.70 and $4,305.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,641.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.01290980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00269717 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

