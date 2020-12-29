Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $9.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.62 billion and the lowest is $9.05 billion. Tesla reported sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $30.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.92 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,084 shares of company stock worth $102,286,836 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $663.69 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $695.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.88. The company has a market capitalization of $629.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,728.36, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

