Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $676.50.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $694.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $632.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.67. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

