The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $117.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.73. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

