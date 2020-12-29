The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley upped their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

