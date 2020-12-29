The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Equities analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report sales of $28.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.83 million and the lowest is $27.50 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $27.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $119.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $126.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $114.94 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $116.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLIC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The First of Long Island currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

FLIC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $969,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

