The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $260.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.06. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $262.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.