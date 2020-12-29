The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Gap Down to $21.22

Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $18.93. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

