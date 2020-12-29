The Scotts Miracle-Gro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,282 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the average daily volume of 351 call options.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $197.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMG. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

